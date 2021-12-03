Even if baseball’s first work stoppage in 26 years doesn’t result in missed games, the league and its players are at risk of alienating their next wave of fans. Gen Z — loosely defined as those born between 1995 and 2010 — has never experience a baseball lockout or strike. Fan sentiment in previous stoppages was driven primarily by interruptions to the schedule, but for a generation that devours bite-sized entertainment faster than its predecessors, there’s potential for lasting damage even if the 2022 regular season starts on time.