Hernández was among the best and more durable pitchers in the majors for more than a decade, a stretch that included six All-Star selections and the 2010 AL Cy Young Award. He was a huge crowd favorite at Safeco Field, with fans holding up K cards in The King’s Court to mark his many strikeouts.
The two-time NL East champion Braves hold their first workout for pitchers and catchers on Feb. 13.
