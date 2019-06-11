Emergency personal keep a towel on the face of a person who was struck by a line drive by Chicago White Sox’s Eloy Jimenez during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Monday, June 10, 2019, in Chicago. (Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press)

CHICAGO — The woman struck by a foul ball during Monday night’s game at Guaranteed Rate Field was treated at a nearby hospital and released Tuesday morning, according to a Chicago White Sox spokesman.

The unidentified woman was sitting in the stands just past the White Sox dugout down the third base line and was struck by a hard liner in the fourth inning off the bat of Chicago’s Eloy Jiménez. She was bleeding around the head area, and was covered with a towel. She walked up toward the concourse with assistance of stadium personnel.

She then was taken to Mercy Hospital and Medical Center.

“She came back here with her friend and picked up her car this morning,” said Scott Reifert, the White Sox’s senior vice president of communications.

“We’ve left a couple of messages for her — we always reach out — and we haven’t heard back.”

Reifert said he had no information about the nature of the treatment and it will be up to the woman whether or not her name is made public.

