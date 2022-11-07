Fans line up in Houston for parade celebrating Astros' win

HOUSTON — Fans were lining up in downtown Houston on Monday for a parade to celebrate the Astros' World Series win over the weekend.
Yordan Alvarez hit a towering three-run homer and the Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons on Saturday, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6.
The city said in a news release that the downtown parade after the Astros' 2017 win brought in about 1 million people, and organizers expect about that many people at Monday’s parade.
Saturday’s win gave the Astros’ 73-year-old manager Dusty Baker his first title in 25 seasons as a manager, the last three in Houston.
