A 52-minute rain delay in the fifth inning gave Bell the chance to announce to the Reds that right fielder Nick Castellanos and left fielder Jesse Winker were voted starters for the All-Star Game on July 13 at Coors Field in Denver. It will be the first All-Star appearance for both, as well as for Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr., who was voted the starting shortstop for the NL squad.