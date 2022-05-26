Farmer's 5 RBIs, 4 hits keys Reds' 20-5 rout of Cubs

Kyle Farmer homered twice, had four hits and tied his career high with five RBIs in a 20-5 rout of the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.
The Reds scored the most runs since a 22-3 win at Philadelphia on Sept. 4, 1999, while Chicago gave up its most since a 21-8 defeat at the Phillies on July 3, 1999.
Hunter Greene (2-6) won for the first time since his major league debut on April 10 despite giving up five runs, seven hits and two walks in five innings. Justin Steele (1-5) gave up seven runs, seven hits and two walks in two-plus innings.
