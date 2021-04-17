The Nationals went 15-18 in home games in 2020. Washington averaged 8.6 hits per game last season while batting .264 as a team.
The Diamondbacks went 9-21 on the road in 2020. Arizona hit .241 as a team last year and hit 58 total home runs.
The teams meet for the third time this year. The season series is tied 1-1.
INJURIES: Nationals: Will Harris: (hand), Luis Avilan: (elbow).
Diamondbacks: Joakim Soria: (calf), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Christian Walker: (oblique).
