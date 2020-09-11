The Nationals are 8-16 against NL East opponents. Washington ranks sixth in the MLB in hitting with a .267 batting average, Juan Soto leads the club with an average of .359.
The Braves are 17-13 against the rest of their division. Atlanta ranks third in the league in hitting with a .270 batting average, Freddie Freeman leads the team with an average of .333.
TOP PERFORMERS: Soto leads the Nationals with 11 home runs and is batting .359.
Freeman leads the Braves with 42 RBIs and is batting .333.
INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Javy Guerra: (hamstring), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Dakota Bacus: (right flexor), Howie Kendrick: (left hamstring), Luis Garcia: (foot), Starlin Castro: (wrist).
Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Tommy Milone: (left elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Max Fried: (spine), Tyler Flowers: (tricep).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.