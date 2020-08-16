BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics take on the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.
The Giants went 35-46 on their home field in 2019. San Francisco hit .239 as a team last season while averaging 8.2 hits per game.
The Athletics finished 45-36 in road games in 2019. Oakland hit .249 as a team last season and hit 257 total home runs.
The teams meet for the second time this year. Oakland leads the season series 2-0.
INJURIES: Giants: Drew Smyly: (finger), Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: (lat strain), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).
Athletics: Burch Smith: (undisclosed), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Frankie Montas: (back).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
