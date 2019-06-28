Oakland Athletics (43-39, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (42-40, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Mike Fiers (7-3, 4.18 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) Angels: Felix Pena (5-2, 4.68 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE:

The Angels are 15-21 against AL West teams. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .334 is sixth in the majors. Mike Trout leads the lineup with an OBP of .444.

The Athletics are 17-21 against AL West Division opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 22 home runs and is batting .306. Shohei Ohtani is 10-for-29 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Chapman leads the Athletics with 19 home runs and is batting .265. Matt Olson has 11 hits and is batting .297 over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 7-3, .291 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Athletics: 7-3, .253 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Harvey: 10-day IL (back), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kevan Smith: 10-day IL (hand).

Athletics Injuries: Blake Treinen: 10-day IL (shoulder), Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow/hamstring), Khris Davis: day-to-day (hand), Nick Hundley: 10-day IL (back), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.