The Athletics are 14-5 on their home turf. The Oakland offense has compiled a .225 batting average as a team this season, Stephen Piscotty leads the team with a mark of .265.
The Padres have gone 12-11 away from home. San Diego ranks sixth in the MLB in hitting with a .263 batting average, Jake Cronenworth leads the club with an average of .330.
TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman leads the Athletics with 33 hits and has 25 RBIs.
Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 50 hits and is batting .307.
INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Marcus Semien: (side).
Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Luis Perdomo: (forearm), Emilio Pagan: (bicep), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat), Austin Adams: (knee), Tommy Pham: (right hand), Francisco Mejia: (thumb), Luis Campusano: (left hand).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.