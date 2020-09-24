BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Oakland will square off on Thursday.
The Dodgers are 17-9 on their home turf. Los Angeles has slugged .478, good for second in the National League. Corey Seager leads the team with a .609 slugging percentage, including 27 extra-base hits and 14 home runs.
The Athletics are 14-13 on the road. Oakland is hitting a collective .224 this season, led by Tommy La Stella with an average of .276.
TOP PERFORMERS: Seager leads the Dodgers with 27 extra base hits and is slugging .609.
Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 14 home runs and has 42 RBIs.
INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow), Walker Buehler: (blister).
Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Chad Pinder: (hamstring), Matt Chapman: (hip).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
