The Rockies are 11-14 in home games. Colorado is averaging 4.6 RBIs per game this season. Charlie Blackmon leads the team with 37 total runs batted in.
The Athletics are 12-12 on the road. The Oakland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.63. Chris Bassitt leads the team with a 2.92 earned run average.
TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 24 extra base hits and is batting .299.
Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 13 home runs and has 38 RBIs.
INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Jon Gray: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring).
Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Stephen Piscotty: (knee), Chad Pinder: (hamstring), Matt Chapman: (hip).
