Giants: C Posey was placed on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to July 6) with an injured left thumb. ... 1B Brandon Belt took about 50 swings in the batting cage and fielded groundballs for the first time as he recovers from an inflamed right knee, which is protected by a brace as he does his workouts. He has twice had surgery on that knee. ... LaMonte Wade Jr. was a late scratch at first base and Ruf replaced him. Wade tested his tender hand by hitting with increased intensity and the Giants opted to play it safe with him.