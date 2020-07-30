The rainout slowed Chicago’s fast start to the season, with four wins in the first six games. Chicago took two of three in Cincinnati, the first time it has opened with back-to-back series wins since 2017.

Chicago’s offense is on a tear, scoring eight, eight and seven runs in the three games in Cincinnati. The Cubs have homered in each of their first six games — they hadn’t done that since 2009.

And they’ve done it with a flair, loudly cheering every hit and celebrating every run in the dugout.

“I’m proud of the way we’ve been playing so far,” Kris Bryant said. “The dugout’s been crazy. Honestly is brings me back to college — not too many people in the stands and you’re just going crazy in the dugout.

“We might be going overboard a little bit in terms of saying things to the other team, but I think we all kind of expected that this year because it is very strange — very strange baseball for everybody — so you’ve got to make the most of it.”

The Reds dropped four of their first six games but were encouraged to get Mike Moustakas and Nick Senzel back after missing three games because of a COVID-19 scare. They didn’t feel well Sunday and were held out of three games while numerous tests cleared them.

Both returned and homered during a 12-7 win Wednesday night that snapped a four-game losing streak. The Reds are hoping to make up some of that lost ground now that the lineup is intact.

In addition to getting players back, Eugenio Suárez emerged from his deep slump. He snapped his bat over his right thigh after a strikeout Tuesday night left him 0 for 16 to start the season. He doubled the next time up, and then singled with the bases loaded a day later for his first RBIs.

Suárez hit 49 homers last season, second to the Mets’ Pete Alonso for the NL lead.

“I tried to help with good vibes and energy in the dugout,” Suárez said Thursday. “Finally I got a hit and two RBIs. I’m happy for that. I think that’s us, that’s our team. We’re going to show people what we can do.”

CUBS MOVE

Right-hander Colin Rea was recalled from Chicago’s alternate training site and right-hander Dillon Maples was optioned. Rea, 30, was last in the majors with the Marlins in 2016. Maples struggled in two relief appearances.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: Bryant was in the scheduled starting lineup for the second straight game after missing one with a sore left elbow.

Reds: Right-handed reliever Matt Bowman went on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right elbow. Left-handed starter Wade Miley is expected to go in the injured list with a strained groin. Anthony DeSclafani would take his place in the rotation.

UP NEXT

Cubs: Chicago opens a series against the Pirates at Wrigley Field.

Reds: Cincinnati opens a series in Detroit. The Tigers took two of three at Great American Ball Park to open the season.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports