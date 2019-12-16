The first game at the new stadium is set for March 23, an exhibition against St. Louis. The first regular season game is March 31 against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Rangers spent 26 seasons at Globe Life Park, across the street from the site of the new $1.2 billion retractable-roof stadium.

Manhattan Construction Vice President Greg McClure said some metal decking damaged by the fire will have to be replaced. The investigation is continuing.

