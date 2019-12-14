Manhattan Construction said materials staged in the roof area caught fire, but were quickly contained and extinguished. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Greg McClure, senior vice president of Manhattan Construction, told The Dallas Morning News that no determination had been made if the fire will cause any delays to work on the stadium.

The new $1.2 billion stadium is scheduled to open in March.

The Rangers are scheduled to play in the stadium for the first time March 23, in an exhibition game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Their first regular season home game is March 31 against the Los Angeles Angels.

