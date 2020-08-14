The game resumed Friday at Camden Yards with the Nationals serving as the home team prior to the opener of a three-game series at Baltimore.

Wearing their road gray uniforms, the Orioles secured a better-late-than-never victory that stretched their winning streak to six. The surge began with wins on Friday and Saturday in Washington and continued with a three-game sweep in Philadelphia.

When play resumed, the Orioles had two on and one out in the sixth. Bryan Holaday delivered a run-scoring single to make it 6-2, giving him two RBIs in the game — each five days apart.

It was the second time during this anything-goes season the Orioles played the role of the road team while at home. They dropped a pair to Miami as the “visitors” earlier this month.

Before the rain came Sunday, Baltimore got two RBIs apiece from Hanser Alberto and Anthony Santander in a five-run fifth against Stephen Strasburg (0-1). It was the first outing of the season for Strasburg, whose second start was to come Friday night.

Travis Lakins (2-0) got the victory by retiring the only batter he faced to end the fourth inning.

Starlin Castro hit a two-run homer for defending World Series champion Nationals, who are off to a 6-10 start.

MOVES

Nationals: Sent RHP Ryne Harper to their alternate training site (Fredericksburg) and called up 29-year-old RHP Dakota Bacus, who retired all six batters he faced in his major league debut.

Orioles: Selected the contract of RHP Chandler Shepherd and optioned RHP David Hess to their alternate site at Double-A Bowie.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: LHP Sean Doolittle (10-day IL, right knee) is going to wait a bit before he pitches off a mound. “I kind of want his knee to feel fine before he starts throwing,” manager Dave Martinez said. “We don’t want him to develop any bad habits.”

UP NEXT

Nationals: Strasburg got off to a late start this season because a nerve issue in his right hand, a problem he’s still managing. “Based on our conversations with him, he feels like he can work through this injury,” Martinez said.

Orioles: Tommy Milone (1-1) was slated to pitch for the Orioles. He blanked Washington over six innings last week.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports