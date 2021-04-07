The Marlins went 11-15 at home in 2020. Miami hit .244 as a team with 2.4 extra base hits per game and 60 total home runs last year.
The Cardinals went 16-15 away from home in 2020. St. Louis hit .234 as a team last season while averaging 6.8 hits per game.
INJURIES: Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (groin), Garrett Cooper: (covid vaccine reaction).
Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Kwang Hyun Kim: (back), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Harrison Bader: (right forearm).
