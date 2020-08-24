BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals take on the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.
The Cardinals went 50-31 at home in 2019. St. Louis pitchers had an ERA of 3.80 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.27.
The Royals went 28-53 away from home in 2019. Kansas City pitchers struck out 7.6 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 5.20.
The teams meet for the first time this year.
INJURIES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (forearm), John Brebbia: (elbow), Matt Wieters: (toe).
Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Randy Rosario: (undisclosed), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Jakob Junis: (back), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Nick Heath: (left hamstring), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow), Salvador Perez: (eye).
