The Brewers are 14-15 against teams from the NL Central. Milwaukee has slugged .380 this season. Billy McKinney leads the team with a mark of .667.
The Cardinals are 14-13 against the rest of their division. The St. Louis pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 3.69, Adam Wainwright leads the staff with a mark of 2.91.
TOP PERFORMERS: Keston Hiura leads the Brewers with 26 RBIs and is batting .221.
Brad Miller leads the Cardinals with 23 RBIs and is batting .262.
INJURIES: Brewers: Brett Anderson: (right hip), Manny Pina: (knee).
Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), John Gant: (groin), Giovanny Gallegos: (groin), John Brebbia: (elbow), Dexter Fowler: (stomach), Austin Dean: (right elbow).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
