The Cardinals are 9-8 in home games. St. Louis’ team on-base percentage of .336 is fifth in the majors. Paul Goldschmidt leads the club with an OBP of .461.
The Tigers are 9-11 on the road. Detroit has slugged .425 this season. Jeimer Candelario leads the team with a mark of .529.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Miller leads the Cardinals with 21 RBIs and is batting .282.
Jonathan Schoop leads the Tigers with eight home runs and has 22 RBIs.
INJURIES: Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Kwang Hyun Kim: (kidney), John Brebbia: (elbow), Dexter Fowler: (stomach).
Tigers: Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), JaCoby Jones: (left hand), Niko Goodrum: (right oblique), C.J. Cron: (knee).
