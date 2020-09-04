The Rays are 12-5 on their home turf. Tampa Bay has slugged .441, good for fourth in the American League. Brandon Lowe leads the team with a .592 slugging percentage, including 19 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.
The Marlins are 10-7 on the road. The Miami pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 4.18, Pablo Lopez paces the staff with a mark of 2.10.
TOP PERFORMERS: Lowe leads the Rays with 10 home runs and has 27 RBIs.
Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with five home runs home runs and is slugging .434.
INJURIES: Rays: Ryan Yarbrough: (groin), Chaz Roe: (elbow), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (right biceps), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Nick Anderson: (right forearm), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Yandy Diaz: (hamstring), Mike Zunino: (oblique).
Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Stephen Tarpley: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Magneuris Sierra: (right hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
