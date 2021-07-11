Angels manager Joe Maddon said he hasn’t set the post-break pitching rotation. He does know now what role dual star Ohtani will play in the All-Star game, “but I’m not permitted to tell you.” Maddon did say he thinks Ohtani’s role in the second half will be very similar to the first half with one caveat: “I also believe we might want to be more vigilant with hitting and pitching on the same day. … The conversations will occur.”