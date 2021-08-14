“That’s always been the plan,” Smith said. “This is such a special place. It brought back a lot of memories from when I got drafted and a couple days after drafting I came to a game here. I’m so grateful and thankful for everything, for a lot over the course of my career and certainly to come back here and for it to be such a special place like this to receive an ovation like that it’s amazing, really, really touching. I don’t take it for granted and I’m so thankful.”