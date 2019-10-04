St. Louis Cardinals (91-71, first in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (97-65, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Braves: Mike Foltynewicz (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Cardinals -124; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

NLDS: St. Louis leads the series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: Jack Flaherty and the Cardinals will take a 1-0 series lead into Game 2 of the NLDS.

The Braves are 50-31 in home games. Atlanta’s team on-base percentage of .332 is third in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the team with an OBP of .377.

The Cardinals are 41-40 on the road. The St. Louis pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.83. Jack Flaherty leads the team with a 2.75 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 75 extra base hits and is slugging .500. Adeiny Hechavarria is 8-for-17 with a double, a triple, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 34 home runs and is batting .260. Matt Carpenter is 8-for-35 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: (elbow), A.J. Minter: (shoulder), Chris Martin: (oblique), Charlie Culberson: (face), Alex Jackson: (knee).

Cardinals Injuries: Michael Wacha: (shoulder), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Lane Thomas: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.