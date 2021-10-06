The question for Hoyer is how quickly the Cubs can get back to the playoffs after missing out for the second time in seven years. A 71-91 mark left them with their worst record since finishing 66-96 in 2013 and ended a string of six straight winning seasons. They dealt championship core players Kris Bryant, Javier Báez and Rizzo at the trade deadline with the team in a freefall after grabbing the NL Central lead.