Foreign players in Major League Baseball steady at 28%

NEW YORK — More than 28% of Major League Baseball players were born outside the 50 states for the second straight season.
The Dominican Republic led with 99 players, followed by Venezuela with 67 and Cuba with 23. Puerto Rico was next with 16, followed by Mexico (13), Canada (12), Colombia (10), Japan (seven), Panama (six), Curaçao (five), South Korea (four) and Bahamas (three).
Aruba, Australia, Brazil, Germany, Honduras, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Taiwan and U.S. Virgin Islands had one each.
The 21 nations and territories tied 2018 for the highest total.
