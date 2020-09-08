He was named AL president in 1994 and served in the position for six seasons until Major League Baseball eliminated those leadership roles in both the American and National leagues.
Budig became a co-owner in the RiverDogs in 2007. They are Class A South Atlantic League affiliate of the New York Yankees.
RiverDogs chairman and co-owner Marv Goldklang said Budig’s humor and guidance of the team will be missed.
“Gene was not only a partner, but a great friend,” Goldklang said in a statement.
