Mengden, who turns 28 next February, gets a $300,000 signing bonus from the Kia Tigers and a $425,000 salary with the chance to earn $275,000 in bonuses.
The club announced the deal last Friday.
Mengden tested positive for the coronavirus last season and was quarantined at home in Houston in September. He was designated for assignment by the A’s later that month and sent outright to Triple-A Las Vegas. He became a free agent in October.
Mengden was a fourth-round draft pick by the Houston Astros in 2014 out of Texas A&M. He was traded to Oakland in a July 2015 deal for left-hander Scott Kazmir.
