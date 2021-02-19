An online court docket did not list an attorney listed for Damon who could comment.
Jail records show that Damon’s wife, Michelle Mangan-Damon, also was arrested.
Damon, who grew up in Orlando, was a two-time All-Star outfielder who played for seven Major League Baseball teams from 1995 to 2012. He was a key member of the 2004 World Series champion Boston Red Sox team that broke the franchise’s 86-year title drought. He later signed with Boston’s hated rivals, the New York Yankees, and helped the Yankees win the 2009 World Series.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.