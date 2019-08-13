DURHAM, N.C. — Former major league managers Willie Randolph and Bryan Price will be part of the coaching staff for Team USA during a qualifying tournament for the 2020 Olympics.

USA Baseball announced the staff Tuesday that will work with manager Joe Girardi.

Randoph will be the third base coach and Price will be the pitching coach. Also on the staff are Scott Brosius (bench), Roly de Armas (bullpen), Phil Plantier (hitting) and Ernie Young (first base).

Randolph managed the New York Mets for four seasons and was a six-time All-Star second baseman. Price managed the Cincinnati Reds for five seasons after working over a decade as a big league pitching coach.

Brosius, the MVP of the 1998 World Series with the New York Yankees, became the senior director of baseball development for USA Baseball earlier this year.

Plantier, a former big league outfielder, is the hitting coach for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the Yankees’ system.

Young played on the U.S. team that won the gold medal at the 2000 Olympics. He’s also coached and been on the board of directors for USA Baseball.

De Armas coached in the majors with the Chicago White Sox and Toronto and is now the manager of the Gulf Coast League Phillies.

