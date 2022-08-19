Former big leaguer Bill Lee, 75, collapses at amateur game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Former Boston Red Sox star Bill Lee collapsed in the bullpen while warming up for the Savannah Bananas amateur team Friday night, but the 75-year-old pitcher walked off the field with assistance. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “He was able to leave the stadium with medical attention and was taken to a local hospital,” team president Jared Orton said in an email to The Associated Press.

Lee, a member of the Red Sox Hall of Fame and fondly nicknamed “Spaceman,” was in the right-field bullpen when the episode occurred.

Lee has pitched for the Bananas, who play in the Coastal Plain League, a collegiate summer league. The club is known for its bright yellow uniforms and entertaining antics on and off the field.

In 14 seasons with Boston and Montreal, Lee went 119-90. An All-Star in 1973, the left-hander helped pitch the Red Sox into the 1975 World Series and started Game 7 against Cincinnati. Lee exited in the seventh inning and Boston later lost to Cincinnati 4-3.

