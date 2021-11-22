The team said Jones died in Arizona. A cause was not immediately known.
One of Jones’ former Indians teammates, pitcher Greg Swindell, posted on Twitter that his friend had died. Swindell called Jones “one hell of a pitcher.”
Known as “Jonesy,” Jones pitched in the majors for 16 seasons with Cleveland, Houston, Philadelphia, Baltimore, the Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee and Oakland. He had two stints with the Indians, first from 1986-91 and again in 1998.
The right-hander had a career-high 43 saves in 1990 for Cleveland, where he made the All-Star team three times. In 2001, he was selected as one of the team’s top 100 players.
Jones went 69-79 with a 3.30 ERA in 846 big league games. He retired following the 2000 season with the Athletics.
Born in Covina, California, Jones was drafted by the Brewers in 1978.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports