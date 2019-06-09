ARLINGTON, Texas — Frank Lucchesi, who replaced the fired Billy Martin as manager of the Texas Rangers in 1975 and was punched by a player upset over a demotion two years later, has died. He was 92.

The Rangers said Lucchesi died Saturday. The San Francisco native lived in the Dallas area.

Lucchesi managed in the minor leagues for 17 years before taking over in Philadelphia in 1970. He managed the Phillies for two full seasons and part of a third in 1972. He was a coach for the Rangers when he replaced Martin and managed Texas all of 1976.

During spring training in 1977, second baseman Lenny Randle was upset over being benched and punched Lucchesi, sending him to the hospital. Lucchesi was fired during the season with the Rangers at 31-31.

Lucchesi’s final stint as a manager was in an interim role with the Chicago Cubs to finish the 1987 season. He had a 316-399 record, managing three full seasons and parts of four others.

