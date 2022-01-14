Former A’s hitting coach Darren Bush shifts to third base coach and run prevention coach, while Eric Martins will serve as first base coach/infield coach and Mike Aldrete becomes quality control coach.
Coaches staying in their previous roles are Scott Emerson as pitching coach and Marcus Jensen as bullpen coach.
Kotsay was hired last month to replace Bob Melvin, who left in late October to manage the San Diego Padres.
___
More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports