“I really see myself as someone who comes across as transparent, someone who cares. I want the players to know that I care about them, first and foremost,” Kotsay said. “I think that comes across. I think the relationship I’ve developed inside this organization, if you get an opportunity to talk to, whether it’s baseball ops, whether it’s front office, whether it’s player development, I think the care factor is at the top of my list. I’m an open book, I may have some emotion that comes across at times, good and bad, but I think the players understand that I’m there for them.”