Texas on Tuesday also named former major league infielder Darwin Barney as manager of its Triple-A team in Nashville. It is the first professional coaching role for Barney, who played for three teams over eight big league seasons (2010-17), and was the NL Gold Glove second baseman in 2012 with the Chicago Cubs.
Switch-hitting outfielder Henry Ramos signed a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training. He spent all of last season at Triple-A Sacramento.
