Maldonado, a 17-year-old right-hander, was 0-3 with an 8.62 ERA in 12 starts last season for Pirates1 of the rookie level Dominican Summer League.

DeLeon, an 18-year-old right-hander, was released by Texas in October after going 3-1 with a 6.81 ERA in 15 relief appearances during his second season with the DSL’s Rangers2.

AD

Marrero, a 22-year-old taken on the eighth round of the 2018 amateur draft, hit .205 with one homer and 18 RBIs in 35 games at Class A last season with Lowell of the New York-Penn League and Salem of the Carolina League.

AD

Watts, a 24-year-old left-hander, was selected by Houston in the 31st round in 2017 and was 1-6 with a 7.71 ERA in seven starts and seven relief appearances this year for Isaho Falls of the rookie level Pioneer League. He was released in mid-November.

Fifty players have been suspended this year under the minor league drug program and eight under the major league program.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD