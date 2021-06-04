Mariners: GM Jerry Dipoto said on his weekly radio appearance that SS Kyle Lewis (right meniscus tear) will be out for an extended period after being placed on the injured list on Tuesday. “I am hopeful that we’ll see him again this year on the field, but I don’t think it’s going to be quick,” Dipoto said. “So we’re going to take our time, identify how we can help and you know, and Kyle needs to make some decisions on what he wants to do. But again, I don’t think this is going to be days and weeks. I think it’s going to be longer than that.” ... Pitchers Kendall Graveman and Drew Steckenrider are out of quarantine but remain on the COVID-19 injured list. Graveman, who hasn’t pitched since May 16, is in Seattle to get his arm built back up with bullpen sessions and simulated games. Steckenrider is with the team on the road trip but it is undetermined when he will throw a bullpen.