Red Sox: 1B/DH Kyle Schwarber (right hamstring strain) was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment for Triple-A Worcester on Thursday night. Acquired just before the trade deadline in a deal with Washington, Schwarber has yet to play for Boston. Manager Alex Cora said the Red Sox expect to have Schwarber “sooner than later,” but stopped short of saying whether it could be this weekend against Baltimore. “We’ll find ways whenever he’s here to get him in the lineup,” Cora said. “Obviously he has power, but at the same time, he walks, he gets into deep counts. He’s somebody that we’re looking forward to have and I do believe our offense is going to be a lot better when he gets into it.” … OF Alex Verdugo (paternity leave) was traveling back from Los Angeles for the birth of his first child and wasn’t available for Thursday’s game, Cora said. … Optioned RHP Phillips Valdez to Triple-A Worcester.