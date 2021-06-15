Yankees: Boone said RHP Luis Severino, who left in the second inning of a rehab appearance Saturday, has a Grade 2 groin strain and went back to New York to work on a treadmill and keep active. Boone added that Severino’s comeback from February 2020 Tommy John surgery, recently projected to be in late June, will now be delayed by another month. ... RHP Clarke Schmidt (elbow strain) threw another bullpen, and Boone said Schmidt used all his pitches but he had no timeframe for starting a rehab assignment. ... 1B Luke Voit had his rehab assignment transferred from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to Double-A Somerset.