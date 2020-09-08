The Pirates are 7-13 on their home turf. Pittsburgh has a collective on-base percentage of .285, last in the National League. Colin Moran leads the team with a mark of .347.
The White Sox are 15-6 on the road. Chicago has a collective on-base percentage of .331, good for first in the American League. Tim Anderson leads the lineup with a mark of .390.
TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Gonzalez leads the Pirates with 18 RBIs and is batting .289.
Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 13 home runs and is batting .315.
INJURIES: Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Mitch Keller: (left side), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Anthony Alford: (elbow), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).
White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Dallas Keuchel: (lower back), Gio Gonzalez: (right groin), Jace Fry: (back), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Leury Garcia: (thumb).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.