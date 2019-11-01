CINCINNATI — Infielder Freddy Galvis’ $5.5 million option for next season has been exercised by the Cincinnati Reds.

Galvis, who turns 30 on Nov. 14, was claimed by the Reds off waivers from Toronto on Aug. 12 and hit .234 with five homers and 16 RBIs in 32 games. Overall, he batted .267 last season and set career bests with 23 homers and 70 RBIs.