Cincinnati announced its decision Friday.
Usually a shortstop with Toronto, Galvis played mostly at second with the Reds. José Iglesias, Cincinnati’s regular shortstop this year, became a free agent Thursday.
Galvis’ contract, agreed to with the Blue Jays in January, had a $4 million salary for 2019. If the option had been declined, he would have received a $1 million buyout.
He has a .248 career average in eight seasons with Philadelphia (2012-17), San Diego (2018), Toronto and Cincinnati.
