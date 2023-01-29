Free agent Josh Harrison, Phillies reach 1-year deal

PHILADELPHIA — Free agent infielder Josh Harrison and the Philadelphia Phillies have reached agreement on a one-year deal, his MSM Sports agency announced Sunday.
Harrison also pitched three times for the White Sox last year, allowing six earned runs in three innings.
An NL All-Star in 2014 and 2017 with Pittsburgh, Harrison is a career .272 hitter in 12 years.
The NL champion Phillies will be Harrison’s sixth team in six seasons. He previously played for the Pirates, Detroit, Washington, Oakland and the White Sox.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports