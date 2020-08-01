BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres on Saturday.
The Rockies went 32-44 in division games in 2019. Colorado averaged 9.3 hits with 3.6 extra base hits per game last season.
The Padres went 31-45 in division games in 2019. San Diego hit .238 as a team and averaged 2.9 extra base hits per game last season.
The teams meet for the first time this year. San Diego leads the season series 1-0.
INJURIES: Rockies: Peter Lambert: (elbow).
Padres: Trey Wingenter: (undisclosed), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Jorge Mateo: (undisclosed), Eric Hosmer: (illness).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
