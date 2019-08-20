Colorado Rockies (57-68, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (63-63, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (3-10, 7.09 ERA) Diamondbacks: Alex Young (4-3, 3.98 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE:

The Diamondbacks are 24-35 against NL West opponents. Arizona has a team on-base percentage of .324, led by Ketel Marte with a mark of .380.

The Rockies are 25-34 against opponents from the NL West. Colorado’s team on-base percentage of .326 is tenth in the majors. Charlie Blackmon leads the club with an OBP of .372. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 5-3. Yoan Lopez recorded his second victory and Marte went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Arizona. Wade Davis registered his sixth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 61 extra base hits and is batting .320. Nick Ahmed is 12-for-34 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Blackmon leads the Rockies with 67 extra base hits and is batting .327. Ryan McMahon is 9-for-32 with two doubles, five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .256 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Rockies: 5-5, .280 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by two runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: (forearm), Taijuan Walker: (elbow), Robbie Ray: (lower back), Yoshihisa Hirano: (elbow), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: (knee).

Rockies Injuries: Scott Oberg: (arm), German Marquez: (undisclosed), Chad Bettis: (hip), Tyler Anderson: (knee), David Dahl: (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

