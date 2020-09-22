BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Colorado will face off on Tuesday.
The Giants are 15-18 against the rest of their division. San Francisco ranks fourth in the majors in hitting with a .265 batting average, Donovan Solano leads the team with an average of .341.
The Rockies are 15-18 against opponents from the NL West. Colorado has a team on-base percentage of .307, led by Trevor Story with a mark of .367.
TOP PERFORMERS: Solano leads the Giants with 58 hits and has 29 RBIs.
Charlie Blackmon leads the Rockies with 38 RBIs and is batting .308.
INJURIES: Giants: Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Gott: (right elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Mike Yastrzemski: (calf), Joey Rickard: (elbow), Chadwick Tromp: (undisclosed), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).
Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Jon Gray: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring), Nolan Arenado: (left shoulder).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
