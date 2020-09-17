The Rockies are 13-15 against the rest of their division. Colorado has slugged .415 this season. Trevor Story leads the team with a mark of .548.
The Dodgers are 24-12 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has hit an MLB-leading 93 home runs this season. Mookie Betts leads the team with 15, averaging one every 12.4 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Story leads the Rockies with 24 extra base hits and is batting .298.
Betts leads the Dodgers with 15 home runs and has 35 RBIs.
INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Jon Gray: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring).
Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow), Walker Buehler: (blister).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.