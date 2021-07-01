“It’s a good job by Riley there,” deGrom said. “I saw that he took the first two fastballs and swung at the slider, which wasn’t great, so it was like maybe if I go off here with a fastball I can get him. He was able to get the bat to the ball. It was a tough one because of that. I didn’t make too many mistakes, but the one pitch that gave them the lead there was a pitch where he beat me to that spot.”